AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Never-before-seen Tom Petty performance released for his 75th birthday

todayOctober 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Musician Tom Petty performs at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The late Tom Petty would have turned 75 on Monday, and to mark the occasion, the singer’s estate has released a never-before-seen clip from the Petty archives.

The video features footage of Petty performing the Wildflowers track “Don’t Fade On Me” from rehearsals for Petty’s Dogs with Wings tour.

Also in honor of Petty’s birthday, a limited-edition numbered print of the artwork for Petty’s 2009 box set, The Live Anthology, has just been released. Only 1,000 copies are now available at the Tom Petty Store, with proceeds going to the Tom Petty Endowment for Guitars and Innovation at University of Florida College of the Arts in Petty’s hometown of Gainesville. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%