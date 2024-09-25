AD
Entertainment News

New ‘Abbott Elementary’ trailer puts a ring(worm) on it

todaySeptember 25, 2024

ABC

It’s time for a new school year on Abbott Elementary.

The trailer for the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom’s fourth season, premiering Oct. 9, debuted online Wednesday and is full of laughs as Janine (Quinta Brunson), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Ava (Janelle James) and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) do their best to deal with a variety of issues.

“We want books. We want paper towels in the class,” Ava says mockingly. “I bet y’all want raises, too.”

“I like money,” Melissa replies, while Barbara notes, “I’m still waiting on the paper towels.”

Janine laments that after asking the district for more money for after-school programs they “gave us $50 for class pets instead,” and she is promptly bitten on the finger by a guinea pig.

Barbara, on the other hand, seems pleased with her fishbowl, telling it, “We are going to get along swimmingly.”

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, Jacob tells everyone that a kid in his class has a case of ringworm, prompting an extreme response from the staff, including Mr. Johnson, who tells him, “I love you like a son … but I will beat you down” if he doesn’t stay quarantined.

“Cancel classes,” Gregory proclaims. “Burn Abbott down!”

Abbott Elementary season 4 premieres Oct. 9 on ABC. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

