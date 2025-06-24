AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New Annie Lennox ‘visual memoir’ coming in September

todayJune 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Rizzoli International Publications

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Annie Lennox is the subject of a new book.

Annie Lennox: Retrospective, dropping Sept. 16, is described as a “visual memoir” featuring over 200 photographs that take fans chronologically through the legendary singer’s career. The book includes shots from her personal archives, as well as album covers and music video stills, covering Lennox’s time with Dave Stewart in Eurythmics to her solo career and more.

“There have been thousands of photographic images floating around in the zeitgeist throughout the decades of my life as a performer. In a way, each one serves as part of the picture-puzzle narrative of my story,” Lennox shares. “With Retrospective, I wanted to look back at my life’s work lived under the public gaze, throughout the creation of music—lyrics—recordings and film.”

“Each album, video, and photograph has its own identity and style,” she adds. “Retrospective could actually have been presented in many different ways, with many more different images. But for now—here it is… A memento—a souvenir—A life lived through imagery and sound. I hope you enjoy it!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%