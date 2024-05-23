New Bon Jovi exhibit opening at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Bon Jovi is the subject of a new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit set to open June 8, one day after the band’s new record, FOREVER, comes out.

The Bon Jovi Forever exhibit will cover an entire floor of the museum, giving fans an overview of the band’s 40-year career, with never-before-seen artifacts from the band members.

Although the official opening is on June 8, the exhibit will actually launch on June 7 with a special preview and listening experience, where attendees will get an early look at the exhibit and get to listen to Bon Jovi’s new album. More information on the exhibit can be found at rockhall.com.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with AARP The Magazine, Jon Bon Jovi reveals that fans will hear him singing about aging on the new album, with lyrics like, “Don’t try to be what you used to be.”

“I don’t want to be the kid from Slippery When Wet,” he shares, referring to Bon Jovi’s 1986 album, which was released when Jon was 24. “I have no desire to be that kid.”

“I have a grander palette to write from. More life experience,” he adds. “I think that every record reflects somehow who I am at that time.”

Jon is still recovering from vocal surgery he had two years ago, and it’s leaving his touring career up in the air, but he’s not giving up hope that he’ll be back on the stage some day.

“Whether or not I can ever do a 100-show tour again, I don’t know,” he says. “But if I can have joy on the stage on night one, that would be great.”