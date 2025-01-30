New book focusing on Taylor Swift’s ‘strategic genius’ coming this spring

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

So you’ve already read the Eras Tour book and Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music? That’s so 2024. A new Taylor Swift-related book coming this spring claims you, too, can become a business success, just by studying her career.

Kevin Evers, the senior editor at Harvard Business Review, has written a book called There’s Nothing Like This: The Strategic Genius of Taylor Swift, due out April 8. Taking its title from Taylor’s song “Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince,” it examines what allowed her to evolve from a 13-year-old singing at a Tennessee mall to arguably the world’s most successful and popular artist: her “keen strategic thinking.”

According to a press release, that strategic thinking has made Taylor “one of the most successful business figures of our time,” and the book dives into the decisions she’s made that have led to her global domination.

According to the book, those decisions include her intensely personal writing, the rerecording of her catalog, her switch from country to pop, her revolutionizing the artist-fan relationship by putting fans first, turning her personal conflicts into bestselling art and embracing streaming technology.

“Much like Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, and Jeff Bezos, Swift’s journey is marked by brilliant decision-making and an ability to leverage creativity in business,” the press release says, suggesting that by analyzing Taylor’s boss moves, “anyone” can learn from her “blueprint for success.”