Rev Rock Report

New Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band documentary coming to Hulu, Disney+

todayMay 14, 2024

Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are known for their live shows, and now fans are going to get some insight into what it takes to make it happen: A new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, is coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October.

According to a press release, the documentary, directed by Springsteen’s longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, “opens a new door to Springsteen’s creative process for fans around the world.” It features a behind-the-scenes look at The Boss’ 2023-24 tour, including band rehearsals, backstage footage and professionally shot clips from the tour.

The documentary will also feature rarely seen archival clips, plus insight from Springsteen about how he develops his shows and interviews with members of the E Street Band discussing what it’s like to work for The Boss. 

The description notes the documentary “serves as an essential and never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series,” which already includes Springsteen’s memoir Born To Run and his Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway, as well as the films Western Stars and Letter To You.

Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on tour, playing Cork, Ireland, on May 16. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

