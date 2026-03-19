New collection highlights George Thorogood & The Destroyers live performances

Cover of George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ ‘The Baddest Show on Earth: Greatest Hits Live’ (Craft Recordings)

George Thorogood & The Destroyers have been performing live for over 50 years, and now a new compilation album is highlighting some of their iconic performances.

The Baddest Show on Earth: Greatest Hits Live, dropping June 12, will feature live performances that span from 1978 to 2024, many of which have never been released before.

The collection includes performances of such classic Thorogood tracks as “Who Do You Love,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Bad to the Bone” and “Move It on Over.” As a preview of the album, a previously unreleased performance of “Who Do You Love” from a 1980 concert in Atlanta is now available via digital outlets.

The Baddest Show on Earth: Greatest Hits Live will be released in a variety of formats, with the LP release featuring four previously unreleased tracks, and the CD and digital releases featuring eight previously unreleased performances. There will also be a yellow vinyl pressing, sold exclusively at Barnes & Noble, and a blazing Red Smoke vinyl, available on Thorogood’s website.

The Baddest Show on Earth: Greatest Hits Live is available for preorder now.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers are currently on a Canadian tour and will play Enoch on Thursday. Their next U.S. show is March 25 in Duluth, Minnesota.