Rev Rock Report

New Deadhead documentary, ‘Summer Tour’, to screen this summer

todayFebruary 27, 2026

Grateful Dead fans attend the Bob Weir memorial at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, Calif., (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

The Grateful Dead have a loyal fan base, and a new movie about them is set to hit theaters this summer.

Summer Tour, directed by Mischa Richter and co-produced by actress Chloe Sevigny, focuses on the Deadhead community as they follow Dead & Company on the band’s final tour in 2023.

The film debuted at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival and was just acquired by Utopia. As a shout out to Deadheads, the company plans to roll out the film this summer with a multi-city tour across America that will include screenings and performances by Dead-inspired bands.

“We are so happy that Summer Tour has found a home with Utopia,” says Richter. “We can’t think of a better fit for our film due to Utopia’s experience with and love for music documentaries.”

Summer Tour is a lovingly crafted hang-out documentary that roadtrips alongside such an iconic music fandom,” Utopia’s Charlie Sextro notes. “There’s a timeless quality to Mischa’s film. It’s a love-letter to community, music, alternative lifestyles and gathering together irl.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

