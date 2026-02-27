New Deadhead documentary, ‘Summer Tour’, to screen this summer

Grateful Dead fans attend the Bob Weir memorial at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, Calif., (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

The Grateful Dead have a loyal fan base, and a new movie about them is set to hit theaters this summer.

Summer Tour, directed by Mischa Richter and co-produced by actress Chloe Sevigny, focuses on the Deadhead community as they follow Dead & Company on the band’s final tour in 2023.

The film debuted at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival and was just acquired by Utopia. As a shout out to Deadheads, the company plans to roll out the film this summer with a multi-city tour across America that will include screenings and performances by Dead-inspired bands.

“We are so happy that Summer Tour has found a home with Utopia,” says Richter. “We can’t think of a better fit for our film due to Utopia’s experience with and love for music documentaries.”

“Summer Tour is a lovingly crafted hang-out documentary that roadtrips alongside such an iconic music fandom,” Utopia’s Charlie Sextro notes. “There’s a timeless quality to Mischa’s film. It’s a love-letter to community, music, alternative lifestyles and gathering together irl.”