Rev Rock Report

New Dio box set ‘The Complete Donington Collection’ announced

todayJune 7, 2024

Niji Entertainment/BMG

A new Dio box set titled The Complete Donington Collection will be released on July 19.

The collection includes Ronnie James Dio and company’s performances at England’s Castle Donington in 1983 and 1987, spread across five vinyl LPs.

“Fond memories of sitting on the grass and watching the bands play,” says Ronnie’s widow, Wendy Dio. “This is an amazing collection. 1983 when Ronnie had just recently formed the Dio band and again in 1987. Ronnie always enjoyed playing in Britain, he loved the audiences and the beer!”

In other Dio-related news, viral drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell played along to the band’s song “Holy Diver” in a new video from the YouTube channel Drumeo. As with previous Drumeo videos, Bushell was tasked with coming up with her own drum part for the track after hearing it for the first time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

