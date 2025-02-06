AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

New Dolly Wines Pinot Noir arriving one Valentine’s Day

todayFebruary 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Miller Mobley/NBC

Dolly Parton‘s Dolly Wines Pinot Noir is hitting the wine shelves on Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“For many years I have not liked the color red, because it reminds me of that woman who tried to take my husband. Remember? ‘Jolene, Jolene,’ but my new Pinot Noir has changed all that!” Dolly shares via video on Instagram.

“I love red now,” she says. “You should try it.”

A bottle of Dolly Wines Pinot Noir is priced at $14.99, and will be available online and in-store at retailers including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Publix and Cost Plus World Market.

For more information on Dolly’s Pinot Noir, including a breakdown of its tasting notes, visit dollywines.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%