New Dolly Wines Pinot Noir arriving one Valentine’s Day

Miller Mobley/NBC

Dolly Parton‘s Dolly Wines Pinot Noir is hitting the wine shelves on Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“For many years I have not liked the color red, because it reminds me of that woman who tried to take my husband. Remember? ‘Jolene, Jolene,’ but my new Pinot Noir has changed all that!” Dolly shares via video on Instagram.

“I love red now,” she says. “You should try it.”

A bottle of Dolly Wines Pinot Noir is priced at $14.99, and will be available online and in-store at retailers including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Publix and Cost Plus World Market.

For more information on Dolly’s Pinot Noir, including a breakdown of its tasting notes, visit dollywines.com.