AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New Elton John documentary to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

todayJune 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

A new documentary about Elton John is set to premiere this fall.

Elton John: Never Too Late, directed by R.J. Cutler and Elton’s husband, David Furnish, will have its world premiere gala screening at September’s Toronto International Film Festival.

According to the description, in the Disney+ doc, Elton “pulls back the curtain on his life for the first time.”

The Elton doc is one of the first six films announced for this year’s Toronto Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15. More information can be found at tiff.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%