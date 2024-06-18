New Elton John documentary to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

A new documentary about Elton John is set to premiere this fall.

Elton John: Never Too Late, directed by R.J. Cutler and Elton’s husband, David Furnish, will have its world premiere gala screening at September’s Toronto International Film Festival.

According to the description, in the Disney+ doc, Elton “pulls back the curtain on his life for the first time.”

The Elton doc is one of the first six films announced for this year’s Toronto Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15. More information can be found at tiff.net.