AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

New ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ trailer sees return of Walter Peck, Slimer and more

todayJanuary 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
© 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire dropped on Monday — and with it, the jaws of millions of the franchise’s fans.

The trailer opens with a voice-over that heralds the return of an original antagonist, William Atherton‘s Walter Peck, the representative of the Environmental Protection Agency who tried to shut the ‘busters down in the 1984 original.

He’s apparently up to his old tricks. With some callback footage of the first film, Peck recaps its climax — which saw him covered in melted marshmallow — by saying, “According to these hacks, they saved the world.” He adds that there were “no witnesses.”

This time, he’s questioning the team’s new members: Paul Rudd‘s Gary Grooberson, as well as Egon Spengler’s descendants who are carrying the torch — Egon’s daughter Callie, played again by Carrie Coon, and his grandkids Phoebe and Trevor, played respectively by Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard.

The movie centers on a mysterious artifact that Dan Aykroyd‘s Dr. Ray Stanz explains can unleash an “unimaginable evil” that can “command an army of ghosts” and bring about “a second ice age.”

They’re going to need help, and so also returning is Ernie Hudson‘s Winston Zeddemore. It’s explained in 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife that he’s parleyed some of his fortune to bringing the team back together. Bill Murray‘s Dr. Peter Venkman is shown packing his proton pack and then marveling at the appearance of another veteran, Annie Potts‘ Janine Melnitz, “in uniform!”

Also returning is Slimer, the piggish ghost from the first film.

Apart from its stunning visuals, Rudd again steals the show in the trailer, confessing to Callie as she protests, “You know what? Bustin’ makes me feel good.”

The movie haunts theaters March 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%