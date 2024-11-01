New (Holiday) Music Friday: Travis Kelce, Kelly Clarkson and more

Watch out, Taylor Swift, your boyfriend is back in the recording studio. Travis Kelce has joined forces with his brother, Jason Kelce, to sing on the first single from the upcoming A Philly Special Christmas Party album. “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” finds the Kelce brothers duetting with Boyz II Men. The track is available on all streaming platforms now.

Kelly Clarkson is making spirits bright with the release of her special deluxe edition album, When Christmas Comes Around… Again. This is a rerelease of her 2021 album When Christmas Comes Around…, featuring two new songs: “You for Christmas” and a cover of the classic carol “Sleigh Ride.”

Ava Max is also spreading Christmas cheer with the release of her new single, “1 Wish.” The original holiday song debuted live in concert last week and is available to listen on all platforms now. A press release promises “more exciting news to come,” but until then, you’ll have to listen to “1 Wish.”