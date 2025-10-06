New Jersey hotel honors Bruce Springsteen with new suite

Bruce Springsteen performs during the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the beach on September 15, 2024 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Bruce Springsteen got his start playing clubs in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and now a hotel in the beachfront community is honoring him with a new Springsteen-inspired hotel suite.

People reports that The Asbury Hotel has teamed with The Boss’ longtime photographer Danny Clinch to create what they are calling “The Boss Suite,” filled with Springsteen photos, music and more.

“People in New Jersey, they love their Bruce Springsteen,” Simon Little, The Asbury Hotel’s area director of sales and marketing, tells the magazine. “We’ve always wanted to do [this suite]. This year seems to be a perfect storm for it.”

The hotel room features a “mini gallery” of Springsteen photos, along with a Springsteen-specific collection of vinyl records guests can play on the room’s turntable. There’s even a mural on one wall featuring a photo from the rocker’s 2024 headlining set at Clinch’s Sea.Hear.Now festival. A shot of Springsteen leaning against Clinch’s 1948 Pontiac is hanging right above the bed’s headboard.

“You’re going to be able to show up in the room, unpack your stuff, throw a Springsteen record on, and there you are in Asbury Park. You can look out the window and you can see the boardwalk,” Clinch says. “For a Bruce fan, I just think it’s going to be so cool.”

The hotel is also channeling Springsteen with its food and drink choices. Guests can order up the rocker’s favorite late-night snack, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a glass of milk, or order the Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out cocktail at their lobby bar.

More info on The Boss Suite can be found at TheAsburyHotel.com.