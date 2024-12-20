New Jersey rocker Southside Johnny Lyon retires from touring

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Legendary New Jersey rocker Southside Johnny has retired from touring, according to an announcement canceling his Dec. 31 performance at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, New Jersey.

“After a hugely successful 50-year run with his band Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, touring non-stop throughout the U.S and overseas, ‘Southside Johnny’ Lyon has made the decision to retire from touring in order to manage ongoing health issues,” read the announcement, which was also shared on the Asbury Jukes Instagram account.

No other details regarding the rocker’s health issues have been announced. Tickets for the show will be refunded.

“Johnny Lyon and the Asbury Jukes are an integral part of the Basie Center’s history and the history of music here at the Jersey Shore,” the post continued. “While we’re sad we won’t be seeing them this New Year’s Eve, everyone at the Count Basie Center is forever grateful for the hundreds of moments that he and his bandmates have created on our stages.”

Southside Johnny was a staple in the Jersey Shore music scene, alongside Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt. He and Van Zandt co-founded the Asbury Jukes, with Van Zandt producing their first three albums, 1976’s I Don’t Want to Go Home, 1977’s This Time It’s for Real and 1978’s Hearts of Stone. The band’s signature song “I Don’t Want to Go Home” was written by Van Zandt.