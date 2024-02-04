AD
Sports News

New Jersey to host 2026 FIFA World Cup final

todayFebruary 4, 2024

Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium will host the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the end of a tournament that will span three countries and will see a total of 104 matches, FIFA announced Sunday.

The tournament will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The opening match will be on June 11, 2026, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, FIFA said. The famed stadium will be the first to host three World Cups.

The World Cup will also see an expansion of teams, with 48 nations represented, up from 32.

The United States’ group stage matches will be spread throughout the West Coast, with Los Angeles and Seattle to see the Americans take the pitch.

Other U.S. cities hosting matches include Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Boston and Philadelphia.

The World Cup final in New Jersey will be held on July 19, 2026.

