New Kids on the Block add eight more shows to Las Vegas residency

Live Nation

Tickets for New Kids on the Block‘s 2025 Las Vegas residency The Right Stuff go on sale Friday, but due to “overwhelming demand,” more shows have already been added through 2026 — eight, to be exact.

The residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM will launch June 20. The new dates are all in February 2026.

Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement, “Once again, our dedicated Blockheads have gone above and beyond, and we are so thankful! We intend to do the same for them by giving them the best experience of their lives, when we take over Vegas together!”