New Kids on the Block announces ‘The Right Stuff’ Las Vegas residency

Live Nation

New Kids on the Block has The Right Stuff for Sin City.

The group has announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency, kicking off June 20 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The 16 shows promise to “immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship,” according to a press release.

“We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level,” Donnie Wahlberg says in a statement.

He adds, “We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever. As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer — to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after The New Kids and The Blockheads take over the town.”

Presales begin Sept. 24, with tickets on sale to the general public starting Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/NKOTBVegas.

Here’s the list of dates going on sale:

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15