AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

New Kids on the Block announces ‘The Right Stuff’ Las Vegas residency

todaySeptember 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Live Nation

New Kids on the Block has The Right Stuff for Sin City.

The group has announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency, kicking off June 20 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The 16 shows promise to “immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship,” according to a press release.

“We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level,” Donnie Wahlberg says in a statement. 

He adds, “We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever. As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer — to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after The New Kids and The Blockheads take over the town.”

Presales begin Sept. 24, with tickets on sale to the general public starting Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/NKOTBVegas.

Here’s the list of dates going on sale: 

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28
July 2025: 2, 3, 5
Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%