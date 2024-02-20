AD
Rev Rock Report

New Kurt Cobain mural to be painted in England

todayFebruary 20, 2024

A new Kurt Cobain mural is set to be painted in England to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the late Nirvana icon’s death.

The project is being spearheaded by the mental health organization Headstock and aims to raise awareness for the U.K. help text line Shout 85258. Artist Akse P19, who’s also created pieces in honor of Joy Division‘s Ian Curtis and The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint, will paint the Cobain mural.

The mural is set to be finished by April 5, 30 years to the day of Cobain’s passing. It will go up on the side of The Bread Shed, a music venue in Manchester.

You can donate to help fund the mural via the platform Crowdfunder.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

