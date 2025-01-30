New Lady Gaga figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds London ahead of the Grammys

Lady Gaga at 2022 Grammys; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are nominated for their #1 single “Die With a Smile” at Sunday night’s Grammys. In honor of that occasion, Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a new wax figure of Gaga, inspired by one of her Grammy looks.

The figure — the second one at the attraction’s London location — is wearing a replica of the glam black-and-white Armani Privé gown she wore to the 2022 ceremony. The figure is also rocking an updo, 8-inch platform lace-up high heels and replicas of Gaga’s tattoos.

Visitors to Madam Tussauds can see the figure starting Feb. 3 as part of the attraction’s “Awards Party” zone, which also features figures of Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lil Nas X.

In other Gaga news, she’s one of close to 30 artists who’ll be performing at Thursday night’s FireAid concert in Inglewood, California. You can watch and donate on nearly every major streaming service.