AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

New Lady Gaga figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds London ahead of the Grammys

todayJanuary 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Lady Gaga at 2022 Grammys; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are nominated for their #1 single “Die With a Smile” at Sunday night’s Grammys. In honor of that occasion, Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a new wax figure of Gaga, inspired by one of her Grammy looks.

The figure — the second one at the attraction’s London location — is wearing a replica of the glam black-and-white Armani Privé gown she wore to the 2022 ceremony. The figure is also rocking an updo, 8-inch platform lace-up high heels and replicas of Gaga’s tattoos. 

Visitors to Madam Tussauds can see the figure starting Feb. 3 as part of the attraction’s “Awards Party” zone, which also features figures of Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lil Nas X.

In other Gaga news, she’s one of close to 30 artists who’ll be performing at Thursday night’s FireAid concert in Inglewood, California. You can watch and donate on nearly every major streaming service.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%