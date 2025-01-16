New Lollapalooza book due out in March

St. Martin’s Press

Having already gotten the docuseries treatment, the history of Lollapalooza is now being told through a different medium.

A new book called Lollapalooza: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock’s Wildest Festival is due out March 25. It’s written by Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour, who also authored the ’80s metal book Nöthin’ But a Good Time.

Readers can expect interviews with artists including Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against the Machine, Tool, The Smashing Pumpkins, Green Day, Patti Smith, Alice in Chains and Metallica, as well as Lolla founder/Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell. Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil penned the foreword.

The Lollapalooza docuseries premiered in 2024 on Paramount+.