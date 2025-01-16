AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New Lollapalooza book due out in March

todayJanuary 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
St. Martin’s Press

Having already gotten the docuseries treatment, the history of Lollapalooza is now being told through a different medium.

A new book called Lollapalooza: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock’s Wildest Festival is due out March 25. It’s written by Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour, who also authored the ’80s metal book Nöthin’ But a Good Time.

Readers can expect interviews with artists including Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against the Machine, Tool, The Smashing Pumpkins, Green Day, Patti Smith, Alice in Chains and Metallica, as well as Lolla founder/Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell. Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil penned the foreword.

The Lollapalooza docuseries premiered in 2024 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%