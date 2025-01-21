New Metallica sweepstakes include private jet flight to an M72 gig

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica is giving fans a chance to fly to a show in style.

The band, and their All Within My Hands Foundation, just launched their first fandiem sweepstakes of the year, with a grand prize of tickets to an M72 gig of their choice for them and up to six guests, along with travel to the show on their own private NetJet.

The upcoming M72 tour is made up of No Repeat Weekends — two shows with two unique sets — as well as one-night-only shows; depending on which city the winner picks, the prize will include one or two Metallica gigs.

The prize also comes with passes to the preshow Black Box Lounge and $5,000 toward hotels and other travel expenses, as well as a merch and vinyl package.

Fans can donate as little as $10 for a chance to win the package, with proceeds going to the All Within My Hands Foundation, which will help “create sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical services.”

Metallica’s M72 tour kicks off with a one-night-only show in Syracuse, New York, on April 19. Their first M72 No Repeat Weekend happens April 24 and April 26 in Toronto. A complete list of dates can be found at metallica.com.