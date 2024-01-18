AD
Rev Rock Report

New Mick Jagger-produced documentary on James Brown to debut in February

January 18, 2024

A&E Networks

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger is one of the executive producers behind an upcoming two-part documentary on the Godfather of Soul James Brown, which is set to debut in February on A&E.

James Brown: Say it Loud, which also counts The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter as executive producers, delves into the life, career and legacy of Brown, featuring exclusive interviews and previously unseen archival footage.

Jagger and Questlove are both interviewed in the doc, along with Brown’s children Deanna, Yamma and Larry Brown, plus Bootsy CollinsJimmy Jam and Terry LewisLL Cool JChuck D and others.

“He was brilliant,” Jagger says in a preview of the doc. “He took all these influences and combined them and then he created, almost singlehandedly, this other groove.”

James Brown: Say it Loud, directed by Deborah Riley Draper, airs Monday, February 19, and Tuesday, February 20, at 8 p.m. on A&E.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

