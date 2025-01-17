New ‘Midas Man’ sweepstakes could win someone a Beatles-themed trip to the UK

Studio Pow/Treavor Beattie Films/Fourth Culture Films/New Legend/Mister Smith

The new film Midas Man, about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein, finally has a U.S. release date. The film will premiere Jan. 22 via Olyn, a direct-to-consumer distribution platform that allows fans to recommend and share the movie with others.

And now those who want to see the film have a chance to win a trip to the U.K. Anyone who preorders the film by Jan. 21 will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a Beatles-themed trip, which includes travel to London and Liverpool, hotel accommodations in both cities and visits to Beatles-related sites. And fans can earn more entries by referring the movie to others.

Midas Man stars The Queen’s Gambit’s Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, who became The Beatles’ manager in 1962 after discovering them in their hometown of Liverpool. He continued to work with the Fab Four until his death in 1967 and is often referred to as the “fifth Beatle.”