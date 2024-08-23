AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Coldplay, The Fray and more

todayAugust 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Two months ahead of dropping their new album, Moon Music, Coldplay has put out a new single called “We Pray.” Featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI, the new song has an uplifting message about hoping for something better to come. The band’s upcoming 10th studio album will be available to stream on Oct. 4.

Myles Smith is back with his latest single, “Wait For You.” The emotional song introspectively follows Smith’s past self as he battles his inner demons. “The lyrics reflect a promise of unwavering support and patience, capturing the essence of a relationship that transcends time and hardship,” Smith said in a statement.

The Fray have dropped their new single, “Don’t Look Down.” This release comes ahead of their upcoming EP, The Fray is Back, which drops on Sep. 27, and is the band’s first collection of new music in a decade. “Don’t Look Down” is about facing your fears and stepping into uncertainty. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%