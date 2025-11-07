AD
Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys and more

todayNovember 7, 2025

Katy Perry has released her new single, “Bandaids,” along with a music video featuring Katy in a series of “near death” experiences. “Got so used to you letting me down/ No use trying to send flowers now. Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t/ Bandaids over a broken heart,” she sings on the breakup track.

‘Tis the season! Backstreet Boys have released the digital deluxe version of their 2022 Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. The album features two new tracks: a reggaeton version of the Spanish hit “Feliz Navidad” and an original song “It’s Christmas Time Again.” They also released a lyric video for their version of “Feliz Navidad.”

Black Eyed Peas group mates will.i.am and Taboo are out with a new remix of their song “EAST LA,” now titled “WE LA (EAST LA REMIX).” The remix was inspired by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ recent World Series win.

Artist and producer ILLENIUM has teamed up with Ryan Tedder for a new single called “With Your Love.” ILLENIUM’s new album, ODYSSEY, comes out Feb. 6, 2026.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) – The Soundtrack, recorded from the NBC TV special that aired Thursday, is now available. It features performances from Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, backed by a 37-piece orchestra. The official Wicked: For Good soundtrack arrives Nov. 21, the same day the movie hits theaters. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

