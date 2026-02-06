AD
Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Myles Smith, Charlie Puth and more

todayFebruary 6, 2026

Myles Smith and Niall Horan have released their duet “Drive Safe,” which the two artists also co-wrote. The song is about being able to manage obstacles in life with help from the people around you. Myles says, “Collaborations only really matter to me when they come from something real, and working with Niall genuinely did. He’s got this effortless instinct for melody, but beyond that he’s a good friend who very quickly became one of my closest. Our friendship shaped the song, and hopefully you can feel it in every line!”

Ahead of his national anthem performance at the Super Bowl, Charlie Puth released another song from his upcoming album, Whatever’s Clever! The new song, Cry,” features saxophone playing by Kenny G. Charlie says, “‘Cry’ is about allowing yourself to feel things fully. I grew up watching people I admire carry emotional weight quietly. This song is a reminder that expressing emotion is not weakness — it’s human, and sometimes it’s exactly what helps you grow.”

Tired of hearing EJAE sing “Golden”? She’s got a fresh track for you. The lead voice of HUNTR/X has dropped a mid-tempo song about heartbreak called “Time After Time.” She says the song’s melody was “stuck in my head for years, just like the person I wrote it about.”

