New musical from Gloria Estefan and her daughter premiering in May

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Gloria Estefan‘s music and life story have already been the subject of one hit Broadway musical. Now she’s bringing another musical to the stage — with help from her daughter, Emily Estefan.

The two have teamed up to co-write the music and lyrics for Basura, which means “garbage” in Spanish. It was inspired by the documentary Landfill Harmonic. It tells the true story of the Recycled Orchestra, which was started by a music teacher in Paraguay who had no money for instruments. The students created their own instruments from literal garbage: scrap material like paint cans, license plates, oil drums and forks.

The musical is described as an “unforgettable journey of rhythm, resilience, and extraordinary music — a radiant, heart-swelling reminder that even in the most unlikely places, you can build something beautiful.”

The show is being directed by Michael Greif, who brought us Rent and Dear Evan Hansen, and the musical supervisor is Alex Lacamoire of Hamilton and In the Heights fame.

“This is a story that has been close to my heart for several years since I first encountered the determination and ingenuity of the young people of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra,” Gloria says in a statement. “Emily and I are thrilled for our music to be a part of telling their story in this original musical.”

The show will have its world premiere at the Coca Cola stage at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, and run from May 30 to July 12.