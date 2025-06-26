AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

New Orleans’ giant inflatable Taylor Swift friendship bracelet purchased by … Taylor Swift

todayJune 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Bracelet at Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

During Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour last year, Taylor was welcomed to New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome by a 140-foot long inflatable friendship bracelet that was hung outside the stadium. Now, it’s become the ultimate souvenir of the tour: Taylor just bought it.

According to the agenda of the Thursday board meeting held by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District,  the sale to Firefly Entertainments, Inc. has been approved, at a cost of $13,000, with Firefly Entertainments, Inc. also footing the bill for the pickup, shipment and delivery of the bracelet.  According to Nola.com, Firefly is Taylor’s personal services company.

Nola.com reports the idea for the inflatable bracelet came from Abby Jones, an executive at ASM, the company that manages the Superdome. She tapped a Miami-based artist named Kolodny, who specializes in inflatables, to create the piece, which spelled out “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour.”

The bracelet proved to be so popular that the Superdome even lent it to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the Rogers Centre in Toronto for the Eras Tour shows there.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%