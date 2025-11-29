AD
National News

New Orleans prepares for possible federal immigration crackdown

todayNovember 29, 2025

Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — The federal government will be targeting New Orleans soon as its next city to ramp up immigration enforcement, sources with knowledge of the plans told ABC News.

At least 200 border patrol agents are expected in the city in the coming weeks, according to the source, who noted that plans are preliminary and could change.

The pending buildup of agents comes two weeks after the Border Patrol and other federal agencies increased their presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and made over 250 arrests.

Greg Bovino, the commander-at-large of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), personally oversaw that effort and is expected to lead the New Orleans surge, sources said.

Bovino teased “next level” immigration enforcement in an X post Saturday, but didn’t say where.  

“Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, immigration enforcement is going next level,” he said.

Although Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, has supported proposals for a federal surge and asked for the National Guard to be deployed in his state, schools and businesses have been bracing for the increased federal presence.

Several schools have sent warnings to parents and teachers in anticipation of the increased federal presence, with some offering free rides to school, according to Nola.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

