New photo book to celebrate The Who’s early US tours

Omnibus Press

A new photo book focused on The Who’s early tours of America is coming in May.

According to the announcement on The Who’s Instagram account, Their Generation: The Who In America 1967-69 features photos from Tom Wright, the band’s official photographer and U.S. tour manager. The book features a foreword by Pete Townshend.

“The Who’s early American tours were pivotal in shaping their legacy,” reads the post. “From 1967 to 1969, they built their US audience with explosive live performances, the release of ‘I Can See for Miles’, and the debut of ‘Tommy’ in Detroit.”

The description notes that Wright’s collection “captures The Who on and off stage, from their raw energy at the Fillmore to quiet moments on the road.”

“Tom Wright’s intimate collection of photography of The Who in the sixties is as passionate and potent as the band itself,” director and former Rolling Stone journalist Cameron Crowe shares on publisher Omnibus Press’ website. “In these images, you can feel all the combustible energy and camaraderie that still make The Who one of the greatest bands… if not THE greatest… ever.”

Their Generation: The Who In America 1967-69 will be released May 1 and is available for preorder now. There will also be special editions signed by Townshend.