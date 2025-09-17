New premiere date announced for BBC Ozzy Osbourne documentary

Ozzy Osbourne at ArcLight Cinemas on June 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The BBC‘s Ozzy Osbourne documentary has a new release date.

The film, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, will debut on Oct. 2 after being delayed from its originally announced Aug. 18 premiere.

The BBC had pulled Coming Home from air just hours before it was set to broadcast without explanation. The network later said, “We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film.”

Coming Home was first announced on Aug. 7, just over two weeks after Ozzy’s death on July 22. It was originally conceived in 2022 as a reality series called Home to Roost before being reworked into a standalone film.