AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New premiere date announced for BBC Ozzy Osbourne documentary

todaySeptember 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ozzy Osbourne at ArcLight Cinemas on June 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The BBC‘s Ozzy Osbourne documentary has a new release date.

The film, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, will debut on Oct. 2 after being delayed from its originally announced Aug. 18 premiere.

The BBC had pulled Coming Home from air just hours before it was set to broadcast without explanation. The network later said, “We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film.”

Coming Home was first announced on Aug. 7, just over two weeks after Ozzy’s death on July 22. It was originally conceived in 2022 as a reality series called Home to Roost before being reworked into a standalone film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%