AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

New series based on ‘The Holiday’ is in the works

todayAugust 1, 2025

Background
share close
AD
David Lodge/FilmMagic via Getty Images

A new series based on the beloved 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday is in the works at Apple TV+.

The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers, starred Cameron Diaz as Amanda, a single American woman, and Kate Winslet as Iris, a single British woman.

The two women swap homes during the Christmas season and unexpectedly find love after heartbreak with Amanda meeting Graham, played by Jude Law, and Iris connecting with Miles, portrayed by Jack Black.

The film quickly became a hit and is now a Christmas classic.

The new TV series version of The Holiday is expected to keep the storyline but will introduce viewers to new characters.

Writer Krissie Ducker is set to executive produce, and actor and comedian Rob Delaney is attached to write the new series, which will be produced with Left Bank Pictures.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%