Entertainment News

New ‘The Marvels’ trailer confirms appearance of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie

todayNovember 7, 2023

Background
AD
Marvel Studios

The Marvels‘ final trailer, which aired during ABC and ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast on November 6, revealed Tessa Thompson‘s heroic warrior Valkyrie from the Thor franchise.

The trailer begins with flashbacks of the Avengers final battle with Thanos in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and the Marvel villain declaring that he is inevitable. “There will always be more to finish it,” he continues, leading to our best look yet at a new enemy, the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn — played by Zawe Ashton.

“Be there for the moment that changes everything,” reads a graphic in the trailer, after which Valkyrie tells Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel, “You can stand tall without standing alone.”

The trailer teases one more surprise when Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury says, “They’re here.” Who “they” are, however, is not revealed.

The Marvels, also starring Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, opens nationwide Friday, November 10.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

