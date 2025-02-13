AD
Buck Country Music News

New tour + album on the way for Trisha Yearwood

todayFebruary 13, 2025

Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A new tour and album’s on the way for Trisha Yearwood.

The country icon’s newly announced seven-date tour kicks off April 30 in Austin, Texas, and will wrap May 17 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Trisha will deliver a set list of new music and her classic hits, such as “She’s in Love With the Boy” and “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl).” Sunny Sweeney and Erin Enderlin will join as opening acts. 

Trisha also shared that she’s readying to drop her Every Girl follow-up. While a release date and title hasn’t been revealed, we know the record’s co-produced by Trisha alongside Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Chad Carlson.

You won’t have to wait long for a preview of Trisha’s new album as she’s expected to perform an unreleased song, “The Wall or the Way Over,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Feb. 21.

Tickets for Trisha’s upcoming tour go on sale Feb. 21, with a presale happening Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit trishayearwood.com.

