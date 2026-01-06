AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

New video released of person of interest in mysterious murders of dentist, wife

todayJanuary 6, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Columbus police released video footage of a person of interest walking in an alley near the the Tepes’ house in the early hours of Dec. 30, 2025. (Columbus Police Department)

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Police have released new video of a person of interest in the mysterious murders of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found shot to death in their Columbus home on Dec. 30, Columbus police said. Two small children were found safe inside, police said.

Authorities said they believe the couple was killed between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on their home’s second floor.

Detectives on Monday shared what they called “recovered video footage” of a person walking in an alley near the victims’ house during that 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe. The grainy video shows the person of interest in jeans and a black hooded jacket, apparently with their hands in their pockets.

“We know there are questions and concerns,” police said. The department said tips are coming in, and they are “working diligently to solve this case.” 

Meanwhile, the relatives of Spencer and Monique Tepe are mourning and waiting for answers.

“Makes no sense as to how somebody could do this,” Monique Tepe’s brother, Rob Misleh, told ABC News’ “Good Morning America.” “What kind of person can take two parents away from such young children, and just two beautiful people away from this earth?”

The police ask that anyone who could help identify the person of interest call 614-645-2228. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%