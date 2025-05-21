New Who drummer Scott Devours: ‘I know I need to earn this honor’

Roger Daltrey & Scott Devours; Gus Stewart/Redferns

Scott Devours, who is replacing Zak Starkey as the drummer of The Who, has shared his conflicting emotions over landing the job.

In an Instagram post and in the comments section, Devours, who’s part of Roger Daltrey‘s solo band, says, “I understand and accept the reality that there are many lifelong Who fans who are absolutely gutted by the news that Zak is no longer on the throne behind The Who.”

Noting that he’s “processing this loss with a heavy heart too,” Devours says, “It really is a strange contradiction of emotions to have the greatest moment of my professional career also be one framed with some sadness and shadowed by someone else’s loss.”

Starkey announced on Sunday that he’d been fired a second time by The Who just two weeks after he was reinstated. He also claimed they asked him to say that he quit, but he refused.

Devours writes, “I’m sure there are many fans who will not accept me or anyone on that throne except for Zak. I know that this will be the case for some and I acknowledge that. … The weight of this responsibility is enormous and I am feeling every ounce of it.”

He goes on to say that he plans to honor the “legacy” of past drummers, including Zak, Kenney Jones, Simon Phillips and “the great Keith Moon.”

He concludes by writing, “I know I need to earn this honor. Since this is the last time Pete and Roger will be touring the U.S., playing the greatest songs ever written, I will be giving them every second of my time, every beat of my heart, and every drop of my sweat and blood. This is my ultimate goal.”