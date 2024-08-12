AD
Entertainment News

New ‘Wicked’ trailer shows Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

todayAugust 12, 2024

Universal Studios

He’s the biggest heartthrob in the land of Oz and now he’s got his own trailer to prove it. Jonathan Bailey stars as Fiyero in the official Wicked movie.

In a brand new teaser shared on Instagram, we see Prince Fiyero making waves at Shiz University, where he seems to have caught the eye of Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, among other classmates.

“Meet Fiyero, Oz’s most eligible bachelor,” the caption reads.

Bailey’s castmates were quick to show their support. Grande, quoting her own character, wrote, “oh Oz,” while co-star Bowen Yang wrote, “i think i have a chance with him… .”

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

