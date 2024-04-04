AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

New York AG questions whether California company can handle Trump’s $175M bond

todayApril 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Attorney General Letitia James questioned Thursday whether the California company that underwrote former President Donald Trump’s $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case is financially qualified to handle a bond of that size.

In a court filing, James requested that Knight Specialty Insurance Company submit papers demonstrating it is financially capable of paying the bond should Trump lose his appeal in the case.

The California company is not registered with the New York Department of Financial Services.

The dispute is part of the nearly half-billion-dollar civil fraud judgment imposed on the former president after New York Judge Arthur Engoron in February found Trump and his adult sons liable for using “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” to inflate his net worth in order to get more favorable loan terms.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has appealed the decision in the case.

In a brief interview with ABC News, the chairman of Knight Specialty’s parent company, Don Hankey, said he had “no concerns at all.”

“Seldom do our applications or our bonds get turned down,” said Hankey. “I imagine it is being scrutinized very carefully, and they’re checking to make sure all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed.”

“It’s a large amount for anybody,” Hankey said.

Trump’s defense attorney, Christopher Kise, blasted the attorney general for questioning the surety.

“Yet another witch hunt!” Kise said in a statement provided to ABC News. “After hiding out in silence following an embarrassing loss in the First Department … the Attorney General now seeks to stir up some equally baseless public quarrel in a desperate effort to regain relevance.”

Judge Engoron has scheduled a hearing to discuss the bond on April 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%