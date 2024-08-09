New York street officially named after Jimi Hendrix

Steven Van Zandt with new street sign; John Lamparski/Getty Images

When the “Crosstown Traffic” gets too heavy in New York City, drivers can now turn onto Jimi Hendrix Way.

A block in Greenwich Village that includes 52 West 8th St. — the address of Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios — was temporarily renamed after the iconic guitarist on Aug. 8. Attendees at the unveiling ceremony included E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt; Hendrix’s sister Janie; and Hendrix’s recording engineer Eddie Kramer, who helped conceptualize the studio and who worked with everyone from The Beatles to the Stones to Bowie to Zeppelin.

The renaming was done in conjunction with the new documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, which tells the story of the legendary studio — the first recording studio ever owned by an artist. The film officially opens Aug. 9 in New York and will then hit theaters worldwide.

As previously reported, the doc includes previously unseen footage and photos, and includes interviews from recording engineer Eddie Kramer, Experience bassist Billy Cox, original Electric Lady staff members and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood, who took part in Hendrix’s first session at the studio.

The countdown is now on to see if someone steals the sign before it’s officially removed.