New York tourist stabbed while changing baby’s diaper in Macy’s restroom, suspect charged: Police

Shoppers wait in line outside of Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square before opening on Black Friday in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Americans are planning to spend more this holiday season than last year, according to credit reporting firm TransUnion. (Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a tourist inside the Macy’s flagship store in New York City, according to police.

Kerri Aherne, 43, from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, allegedly stabbed the tourist multiple times as she was changing her infant daughter’s diaper in a seventh floor restroom at Macy’s Herald Square location, the New York Police Department said.

The baby was uninjured, and the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Aherne allegedly stabbed the tourist, who was visiting Manhattan from California, in her back and arm from behind just before 3 p.m. before her husband disarmed the suspect and held her until police arrived.

The victim and her husband work for the sheriff’s office in Jurupa Valley.

Aherne was charged with two counts of assault, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, and she is expected to appear in court later Friday.

A Macy’s spokesperson told WABC that “we are deeply saddened about the incident that took place today as the safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. We kindly defer any further questions to the local authorities.”

Police said the attack appears to be unprovoked and is currently under investigation.