AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Newlywed Sarah Reeves is having a ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ filled with ‘so much happiness and joy’

todayDecember 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Julia Cox

In 2024, Sarah Reeves scored a big hit with “More Than Enough” and now she’s got a holiday hit with her version of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” from her Christmas album More the Merrier. She tells ABC Audio that her record company picked the song as a single, but she loves it.

“It is one of my favorites off of the album. You know, it’s just a classic. It’s fun,” she says. “I wanted to do kind of like my own jazzy, traditional take on it. And I loved recording this album. I did it in Nashville with a live jazz band and it was one of my favorite experiences, probably my favorite project I’ve ever done.”

Sarah’s family lives in Nashville, but she’ll be spending Christmas in Texas with her new husband, director Bill McAdams. The two met when she landed a part in his film God’s Here, now streaming on Prime Video and other platforms.

“His sister and her family lives like ten minutes down the road,” she says of her new Texas surroundings. “So we’ll probably do like a Christmas dinner at our house or something.” She laughs. “I’m trying to make our house all cute. You know, it’s just like my my new little project right now.”

But for Sarah, the best gift this year is that she and her husband found each other.

“We’ve both been married before. We’ve both been divorced, have both been through some pretty hard traumas in our life,” she explains. “And so it just feels like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that we’re actually…like, we’ve never had this much happiness and joy in our lives.'”

She laughs, “Like, sometimes we’ll just look at each other and cry!” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%