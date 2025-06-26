AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Next James Bond film taps Denis Villeneuve to direct

todayJune 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mathew Tsang/WireImage

The next James Bond movie has found its director.

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm the project.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007,” Villeneuve says in a statement. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

He calls the project a “massive responsibility,” but also “incredibly exciting” and a “huge honor.”

Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers.

This will be the first Bond movie since Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the franchise in partnership with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig‘s time as the beloved British spy. No word yet on who will play the iconic character next.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%