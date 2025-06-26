Next James Bond film taps Denis Villeneuve to direct

Mathew Tsang/WireImage

The next James Bond movie has found its director.

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm the project.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007,” Villeneuve says in a statement. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

He calls the project a “massive responsibility,” but also “incredibly exciting” and a “huge honor.”

Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers.

This will be the first Bond movie since Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the franchise in partnership with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig‘s time as the beloved British spy. No word yet on who will play the iconic character next.