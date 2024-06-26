AD
Sports News

NFL, Hallmark team up for a Chiefs Christmas love story

todayJune 26, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Kansas City, Missouri, will be on full display in Hallmark’s new Chiefs-themed movie: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

According to a release announcing the film, the story centers around a member of a Kansas City Chiefs super-fan family, Alana Higman, who develops a connection with the Chiefs fan-engagement director, while the director assesses the family for a “Fan of the Year” contest. Hallmark, NFL, the Chiefs, and Skydance Sports teamed up to produce the film, according to the release.

“The movie begins production next month and will film entirely in Kansas City, Missouri locations, including the iconic GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, marking the first time the loudest stadium in the world has been used as a filming location in a Hallmark movie,” according to the release.

The film will star Tyler Hynes as the engagement coordinator, Hunter King as a super fan, and Ed Begley Jr. as King’s character’s grandfather.

“We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this,” said Mark Donovan, Chiefs president in a statement included in the release. “As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

Hallmark, a Kansas City-based brand, will be working with the Chiefs to promote the film which is slated to premiere during their 15th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

“This film marks the ultimate celebration of a longstanding collaboration between the two pioneering KC-based brands, officially uniting the Hallmarkies and Chiefs Kingdom like never before,” read the release.

The release also announced that the Kansas City skyline would be lit up purple and red on Tuesday starting at sunset in recognition of the two Kansas City brands’ cooperation.

Written by: ABC News

