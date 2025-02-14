‘Nice to Meet You’: Myles Smith adds Lainey Wilson to his latest single

RCA Records

Myles Smith is saying “‘Nice to Meet You,’ Lainey Wilson.”

The “Stargazing” singer has released a new version of his recent single “Nice to Meet You” as a duet with the country music superstar. He says in a statement, “I have been a fan of [Lainey] for a long time! She has such a distinctive voice and an unreal ability to tell a story through it! Having her jump on this and put her own melodic spins on the song just took it to a whole new level and gave it a new life!”

He adds, “The song is all about those unexpected connections that can change everything and hearing Lainey’s voice on it makes it feel even more special. I am so grateful she was up for doing this and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”

Lainey adds, “Myles is such an exciting new star, and this song hit me hard on first listen. I’m so happy to have a new version with him.”

“Nice to Meet You” has hit the top 10 in Myles’ native U.K. He’s currently on a North American tour, but he’ll return to London on March 1 to perform at the BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. He’s up for three awards: best new artist, song of the year for “Stargazing” and pop act.