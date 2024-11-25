AD
Rev Rock Report

Nick Cave responds to Bob Dylan’s ‘Joy’ tweet

todayNovember 25, 2024

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan recently took to social platform X to share his feelings about seeing Nick Cave perform the song “Joy” in Paris, and now Cave is responding to the legendary artist.

“Saw Nick Cave in Paris recently at the Accor Arena and I was really struck by that song Joy where he sings ‘We’ve all had too much sorrow, now it the time for joy,'” Dylan shared. “I was thinking to myself, yeah that’s about right.”

In his response, Cave shared on his website that he didn’t know Dylan was at the show, but called his post “a lovely pulse of joy that penetrated my exhausted, zombied state.” 

He also noted that he was happy to see Bob still on X, despite many people leaving for Bluesky.

“It felt admirably perverse, in a Bob Dylan kind of way,” he wrote, “I did indeed feel it was a time for joy rather than sorrow. There had been such an excess of despair and desperation around the election, and one couldn’t help but ask when it was that politics became everything.”

He added that he thinks the current obsession with politics has kept people from experiencing “the presence of anything remotely like the spirit, the sacred, or the transcendent – that holy place where joy resides.”

“I was elated to think Bob Dylan had been in the audience, and since I doubt Ill get an opportunity to thank him personally, Ill thank him here,” he concluded. “Thank you, Bob!”

