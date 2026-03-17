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Mike FM Music News

Nick Jonas reveals his pick for ultimate wedding song

todayMarch 17, 2026

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Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of ‘Power Ballad’ during SXSW, March 14, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Nick Jonas knows a thing or two about weddings: When he married Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2018, the festivities lasted three days. That’s why you should trust him when it comes to picking the perfect wedding song, right?

In his new movie Power Ballad, Nick plays a fading boy band star who steals a song from a wedding singer, played by Paul Rudd, and uses it to revive his career. Asked by Entertainment Weekly to name the ultimate wedding song at the movie’s premiere at the South by Southwest Festival on Saturday, Nick said, “There are so many. One that I go to all the time is probably Bryan Adams’ ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,'” before singing a bit of the #1 hit.

Notably, Nick’s actual wedding song — at one of the two ceremonies he and Priyanka had — was Roberta Flack’s version of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd told EW that he likes to “go against the wedding grain,” adding, “I think, like, a great wedding song would be, you know, some kind of punk song or something that is incongruous to what you would think a wedding song would be.”

Paul wed wife Julie Yaeger in 2003, but their actual wedding song is unknown. 

Power Ballad, due out June 5, got an amazing reception at the festival, according to Vulture.  “It’s the biggest crowd-pleaser of the fest so far — I’m talking loud laughter, tears, cheers erupting throughout, and nary a soul leaving before the Q&A,” the publication wrote on Monday.

During that Q&A, Nick got laughs by joking that of course he said “yes” to a movie about “a former boy band member turned solo artist trying to find himself.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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