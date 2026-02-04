AD
Mike FM Music News

Nick Jonas reveals traumatic details of daughter Malti’s birth ‘under very intense circumstances’

todayFebruary 4, 2026

Nick Jonas onstage during the Jonas Brothers Hand and Footprint in Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 3, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nick Jonas‘ daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, just turned 4. But the singer has revealed that when she was born in 2022, things were pretty touch-and-go.

Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Nick says, “She came to the world under sort of very intense circumstances, which I’ve not really talked about ever.” He went on to explain that Malti, who was born via surrogate, was expected to arrive in April; instead, she came in January.

“We got to the hospital, and she came out, she was 1 pound, 11 ounces,” Nick said. “And purple, basically. They — these angels at the NICU — kind of resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else.”

“My wife and I, we basically shared 12-hour shifts at the hospital for 3 1/2 months,” Nick added. After “six blood transfusions,” he said, “She was doing great and we got to take her home.”

Nick believes that because of that experience, “I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like. And so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it on her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is.”

“I don’t know how much she remembers,” he added. “Probably nothing. But spiritually I believe that there’s gratitude in her and, you know, she’s incredible.”

Nick also described Malti as “magic in every sense of the word.” He said, “It blows my mind, I look at her and I can see her future. I just know she’s going to do amazing things, and I’m awestruck that I get to experience her magic.”

Written by: ABC News

