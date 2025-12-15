AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Nick Jonas ushering in 2026 with a new song

todayDecember 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Nick Jonas ‘Gut Punch’ image (Billy Kidd)

Nick Jonas has been performing his new solo single, “Gut Punch,” live during the Jonas Brothers tour, but he’ll officially drop it on Jan. 1. It will be the first official taste of his upcoming solo album, Sunday Best.

Nick made the announcement at an intimate “Sunday Best Brunch” event in Toronto on Sunday, during which he was joined by brother Franklin Jonas and Canadian singer/songwriter JP Saxe, who worked with Nick on the album. You can hear a clip of the song on Instagram.

During the event, Nick performed his previous solo songs “Jealous” and “This Is Heaven,” “Gut Punch,” another new song called “I Need You,” and the JoBros song “I Believe.”

Sunday Best, Nick’s first solo project since 2021’s Spaceman, is due Feb. 6.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%