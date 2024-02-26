AD
Entertainment News

Nicolas Cage, Al Pacino, Brendan Fraser and more named as Oscars presenters

todayFebruary 26, 2024

The producers of the upcoming 96th Academy Awards have announced the first round of presenters for this year’s telecast, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, March 10.

The previous year’s Academy Award winners traditionally present the trophies to their successors in their respective categories, and to that end, the stars of last year’s biggest winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, will be on hand. That film’s Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan were among the first round of presenters named.

Similarly, Brendan Fraser, who won the Best Actor trophy last year for The Whale, will be taking the stage this year.

Oscar winners Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell, Al Pacino, Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Lange and Matthew McConaughey will have their time at the podium this year, as will three-time nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and two-time Emmy winner Zendaya.

More presenters will be announced as the awards show approaches.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This year, the show will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

